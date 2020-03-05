The Pixel 4a is the phone we can’t wait for Google to ship in 2020. If early leaks are true, it’s going to have all the goods we need including an updated front design. Assuming Google doesn’t screw up the entire idea of the Pixel “a” line and jack the price up in the name of f*cking 5G, it might be phone of the year, and that’s without me ever having touched one.

But it’s going to be some time before we get there! If Google was going to show it off at Google I/O, like they did with the Pixel 3a last year, well, they can’t. Google I/O is cancelled. So until we know what’s going on with the Pixel 4a, you should still consider the Pixel 3a when it sees significant discounts, like today.

Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL for a cool $80 off, which drops the price down to $399. If you’d rather grab the smaller model Pixel 3a, it’s $74 off today, down to $325. The price varies by color, but yeah, today is a good Pixel 3a day.

Curious for more? Read our Pixel 3a review.