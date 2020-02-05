AT&T fired up their new 5G market in 13 new markets today, bringing the total to 32 markets. This is the far-reaching, low-band 5G that AT&T turned on at the end of last year, not the 5G+ mmW stuff that is only available within small areas.
With this type of 5G, AT&T can cover entire cities and upgrade your smartphone experience almost everywhere, unlike with their 5G+ network. 5G+ runs on millimeter wave (mmW) and is super fast, but only works within short line-of-sight situations. Connecting to 5G+ at this point in time is going to be rare. In other words, we like this new 5G – you might actually get to use it!
Up until today, AT&T 5G was in 19 cities. With these new 13 markets, we are at 32 and counting. The new AT&T 5G cities are:
- Atlantic City, N.J.
- Bakersfield, Calif.
- Boston, Mass.
- Dayton, Ohio
- Frederick, Md.
- Liberty, Ga.
- Modesto, Calif.
- New Bedford, Mass.
- Oxnard, Calif.
- San Luis Obispo, Calif.
- Santa Barbara, Calif.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Wichita, Kan.
In order to connect to AT&T’s new 5G network, you will need a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Soon, though, the Galaxy S20 line-up will be here and I’m guessing all models will work just fine. I say that because the FCC told us so.
5G is almost here.
