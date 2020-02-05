AT&T fired up their new 5G market in 13 new markets today, bringing the total to 32 markets. This is the far-reaching, low-band 5G that AT&T turned on at the end of last year, not the 5G+ mmW stuff that is only available within small areas.

With this type of 5G, AT&T can cover entire cities and upgrade your smartphone experience almost everywhere, unlike with their 5G+ network. 5G+ runs on millimeter wave (mmW) and is super fast, but only works within short line-of-sight situations. Connecting to 5G+ at this point in time is going to be rare. In other words, we like this new 5G – you might actually get to use it!

Up until today, AT&T 5G was in 19 cities. With these new 13 markets, we are at 32 and counting. The new AT&T 5G cities are:

Atlantic City, N.J.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Boston, Mass.

Dayton, Ohio

Frederick, Md.

Liberty, Ga.

Modesto, Calif.

New Bedford, Mass.

Oxnard, Calif.

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Santa Barbara, Calif.

St. Louis, Mo.

Wichita, Kan.

In order to connect to AT&T’s new 5G network, you will need a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Soon, though, the Galaxy S20 line-up will be here and I’m guessing all models will work just fine. I say that because the FCC told us so.

5G is almost here.

// AT&T