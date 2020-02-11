AT&T Adds Another 13 New 5G Markets, Now in 45 Cities

Alongside the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, AT&T announced another batch of 5G markets, bringing its total to 45. This new set of 5G cities follows-up last week’s expansion, which also happened to include 13 new locations.

The full list of new AT&T markets are:

Gila, AZ

Hartford, CT

Macon, GA

Worth, GA

Flint, MI

Kalamazoo, MI

Newaygo, MI

Kansas City, MO

Erie, PA

Northeast, PA

York, PA

Salem, OR

Spokane, WA

Now, keep in mind that this is the l0w-band 5G from AT&T that might not be much faster than your current 4G LTE connection. It is, however, capable of covering big areas, unlike AT&T’s 5G+ network, which runs on 5G mmW tech and mostly only works within a small, few-block radius. Think of their regular 5G as the backbone for the future of 5G from AT&T.

Which phones work on AT&T 5G? Previously, only the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G did, but now with the launch of the Galaxy S20, that all changes. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to attach to both AT&T 5G and 5G+ networks, while the regular S20 will have access to AT&T 5G (not 5G+).

All of those phones launch on March 6 and if you pre-order, you could save up to $700.

To checkout maps for the new AT&T 5G cities, hit up that link below.

// AT&T