Whether you need storage for your computer, smartphone, or camera, Amazon likely has a deal you could benefit from right now. For what should be a limited time, you can snag a SanDisk or WD (Western Digital) product at discounted pricing. If you’ve had your eye on one of those 1TB microSD cards that originally cost about $500, now is the time to make your move.

There are a lot of products on sale, so let me just give you a few of the highlights. There’s the 1TB SanDisk microSD for $208 ($242 off its original price, but technically just $50 off its usual price of $259), standard 64GB microSD cards for under $15, microSD bundles (64GB + 128GB) for $34, as well as SanDisk Extreme Pro SD cards in a variety of sizes starting at just $12.

