AT&T continued its push to have 5G in the places you may be this week by adding yet another 13 new markets. If this sounds like a post I already wrote and you are wondering if it’s new, I get the confusion. AT&T also introduced 13 new markets are February 11 and February 5. They like the number, it seems.

This week, though, AT&T isn’t necessarily hitting the big cities (outside of my current city) and is instead focusing on entire counties. Yes, AT&T 5G is spreading over counties now.

The new 13 markets (or counties) are as follows:

Chattooga County, GA

Hunterdon County, NJ

Las Cruces, NM

Long Branch, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ

New Haven, CT

Ocean County, NJ

Orange County, NY

Portland, OR

Utica-Rome, NY

Vallejo, CA

Whitefield County, GA

Wilmington, DE

With this latest batch, AT&T 5G (low-band 5G) is now in 58 markets across the uS. Additionally, their 5G+ (5G mmW) is still in 35 markets. This low-band stuff isn’t necessarily faster than 4G LTE in some places, but will act as a backbone or starting point for a future with 5G that could be amazing.

Wondering if you have a 5G phone? You probably don’t. Currently, the only phone AT&T sells that can access this low-band 5G is the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Once the Galaxy S20 line-up launches, it too will be able to jump on it.

// AT&T