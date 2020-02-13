The President’s Day deals started rolling out this morning and the Pixel 4 is a part of the fun. At $200 off, you can grab either a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL in most colors and in both storage options (64GB or 128GB).

It’s hard for me to sit here and tell you that this is the ultimate of Pixel 4 deals and that you should jump on this because there is literally a Pixel 4 deal almost every other week. So yeah, this is a solid $200 off deal, dropping the price to about where it should have been from day 1.

At $200 off, the Pixel 4 XL is the option you should most consider. With 64GB storage you are looking at a starting price of $699. Double that to 128GB and you’ll pay another $100 ($799). Please, be aware of all of the Pixel 4’s issues and skip it for the larger XL model.

As unlocked phones, these Pixel 4 units work on all major US carriers. This deal is available at a variety of retailers, a few of which we have linked below.

Shop Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Amazon | Google Store | Best Buy