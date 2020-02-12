Announced this week, Nest will soon be taking additional steps to ensure that its users’ accounts stay protected. The major change, which is happening this spring, is the requirement of non-Google account users to go through two-factor authentication (2FA) in order to access their Nest account.

Nest lays it out in the announcement.

Two-factor authentication has long been available to all users as a way to prevent the wrong person from gaining access to your account, even if they have your username and password. Starting this spring, we’re requiring all Nest users who have not enrolled in this option or migrated to a Google account to take an extra step by verifying their identity via email. When a new login into your account is initiated, you’ll receive an email from [email protected] with a six-digit verification code. That code will be used to make sure it’s you trying to login. Without it, you won’t be able to access your account. This will greatly reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person gaining access to your Nest account.

Is this rude? No, definitely not! Confirming its you via 2FA is a lot better than having your account stolen or something like that.

// Google