I have no idea what T-Mobile is up to today, but they are selling both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at $400 off. That gets you a starting price of $399 or $499, respectively, and no, there don’t appear to be any weird contract shenanigans going on here.

What I’m referring to is the typical carrier discount, where they say a phone is $400 off, but then require you to sign a two-year contract and space out the discount over a period of months in the form of bill credits. This deal here looks like a straight discount should you go with a full retail price.

As far as I can tell, T-Mobile is offering a standard monthly payment discount should you sign a new contract. However, if you click the “Want to pay in full?” link on each page, they will let you buy each phone at full retail with the same $400 discount they are offering to payment plans. So yeah, a Pixel 4 for $399 or a Pixel 4 XL for $499. Those are wild prices.

T-Mobile is offering $400 off for upgrades, new lines, and new accounts it seems.

Shop at T-Mobile: Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL