For a limited time, you can pick up a new Gen 5 smartwatch from Fossil for just $219, which is $76 off their usual price of $295. And yes, this discount is available for the new designs that were debuted during CES.

We told you last year in our Gen 5 review that this Wear OS-powered is one of the only smartwatches you should consider buying right now. Even with CES happening last month and new watches coming, we still feel that way. The Gen 5 models have a good display, good battery life, and great performance.

There are a ton of looks and designs to choose from, but if you need something even more simple/less expensive, the Fossil Sport is also on there for $99.

Check it out.