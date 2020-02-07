The assumption that you’ll be folding and unfolding your foldable phone seems warranted. It’s a folding phone after all. Due to this, people like testing to see just how many folds your foldable phone can fold, all in the name of folding science. This week, CNET subjected a new Motorola Razr foldable phone to a folding durability fold test, using an official FoldBot folding machine from SquareTrade.

Watch: Motorola Razr unboxing!

In the video, we get to see the time when the Razr breaks down, which is right around 27,000 folds. While that’s a large number, it’s actually really bad in terms of how many folds a folding phone should be able to fold. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has been tested to fold around 120,000 times before significant hinge deterioration sets in. That’s a lot better than this poor Razr unit.

For some simple math, let’s say you open and close the phone a total of 100 times a day. At that rate, if this 27,000 figure was the same for every device (which we doubt it is), you’re looking at 270 days of usage before breakage. Obviously, that sucks, but we seriously doubt all Razr units are going to breakdown the same way this one did.

Regardless, be careful with your Razr phones, people!

// CNET