To celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Verizon is giving Verizon Up members a free $5 Nike gift card. Yes, free Nike gift card worth $5 can be yours today.

To get the freebie, you’ll need to be a Verizon customer with the My Verizon app installed. You’ll then use that My Verizon app to enroll in their Verizon Up rewards program if you haven’t already. As a part of that program, Verizon is rewarding members with the $5 from Nike, no Up credits required.

On Android, you’ll open My Verizon, swipe out the side menu and choose “Verizon Up.” From there, if you scroll a bit to in-between the “New rewards” and “Bonus rewards” section, you should see the Nike gift card offer. Assuming Verizon hasn’t already run out (supplies are limited), you’ll tap a “Claim” button to claim yours.

Once claimed, Verizon will show you a gift card code as well as the pin you will use to claim the $5 at Nike’s store. If you prefer to use the $5 in-store, there is a barcode included too.

Hurry!

Google Play Link: My Verizon App