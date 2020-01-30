The next foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, has already been thoroughly outed. We know most of the specs, what it’ll look like, a rough cost, and how worried Motorola should be about it. We also think it’ll start as an AT&T exclusive with an unlocked model down the rode. It’s looking like wide network support is indeed on the way for when the unlocked version is released.

The Galaxy Z Flip under model number SM-F700U stopped through the FCC today with support for all of the major US carriers. There’s no 5G here, but we most definitely have major LTE band capabilities on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. We’re talking CDMA-GSM-LTE bands across the board.

In addition to wide carrier support, the Galaxy Z Flip features NFC, MST (Samsung Pay), and wireless charging.

This second attempt at a foldable from Samsung might be the play.

// FCC