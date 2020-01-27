XDA’s Max Weinbach has new Galaxy Z Flip (previously thought to be called Galaxy Bloom) information this week, important for anyone who is currently saving money for Samsung’s upcoming foldable.

According to Weinbach, the new foldable style will be a timed AT&T exclusive in terms of carriers, but an unlocked model will be made available. AT&T also carried last year’s Galaxy Fold, so this isn’t too shocking. As for the price, brace yourself, because it’s reported that the device could cost $1,400.

Obviously, that’s a lot better than $2,000 (that was the price of the Galaxy Fold), but yeah, that’s not inexpensive. However, comparing that to Motorola’s own foldable at $1,500, Samsung’s pricing isn’t bad at all.

As for launch, Galaxy Z Flip is reported to be available starting February 14 (Friday), just 3 days after the Unpacked event on the 11th.

I don’t want to spend a lot of time on this, but Galaxy Z Flip is one of the worst names ever.

