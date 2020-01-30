Just as it has done with other recent Galaxy releases, Samsung today opened up its reservation system for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra ahead of any of those phones being announced. This reservation system gives you first access to pre-orders, once those go live.

At this time, Samsung is asking that you provide name, email, and zip code, along with a pick of preferred carrier. You can tell Samsung that you’d prefer unlocked, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or US Cellular for your Galaxy S20 phone, just know that you can change that later on when you order.

You don’t need money to get on this reservation list, but it does get you access the minute that pre-orders go live and is a good list to get on.

Also, prepare for Samsung to host some form of their best-in-business trade-in program for the Galaxy S20. That could mean up to $600 off a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra if you have select phones to swap, assuming Samsung follows previous pre-order promos.

Samsung might have outed the launch date for the Galaxy S20 with this new reservation portal, for those curious. They list March 6 as the first delivery date, should supplies last. With the unveiling of the Galaxy S20 coming on February 11, that’s almost a month wait before you’ll get your new phone. That’s a longer launch period than we are used to, but we’ll all survive.

Sign-up for Galaxy S20 pre-order access