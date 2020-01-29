Again, I am well aware that Google could be close to replacing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL with a Pixel 4a. I know that the 4a will have significant upgrades, maybe include 5G, and look sweet. But that doesn’t mean the Pixel 3a at a discount isn’t still worth a serious look as your next phone.

Right now, Best Buy has both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at up-to $100 off, plus they are tossing in a $100 gift card with purchase. To get the full $100-off, you’ll need to activate with a carrier. If that sounds like absolute hell (and it should), they’ll give you $50 off just for buying without activation.

So to recap, at least $50 plus a $100 gift card for buying the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL.

Right now, Best Buy has all colors in-stock, all of which include the goods.

Shop Pixel 3a, 3a XL at Best Buy