The Pixel 3a remains one of the best value smartphones on the market, even if we are expecting a Pixel 4a to replace it in a few months. At around $400, with Google’s software and updates, a really great camera, and a fabulous plastic body, there aren’t many phones in this price range to consider over it, if any.

When the Pixel 3a gets a discount, well, it becomes about the only option. We have one of those today too! The Pixel 3a is currently $50 off, plus the retailer you buy it from will give a $100 gift card to spend. So that’s a Pixel 3a today for $349 with a $100 gift card to spend on top of it.

As of post time, B&H Photo and Best Buy have the deal in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish, but it looks like Amazon is preparing to match it. They’ve created the listings for it and likely just need to flip a switch on the price.

Shop Pixel 3a: