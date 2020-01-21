Verizon Gives You a Way to Get Google Stadia for Free

Verizon and Google have combined plenty of products and services over the years in promotional ways. Verizon has helped give away free YouTube TV to Fios and 5G Home customers, sold Pixel phones exclusively, that sort of thing. Starting later this month, Verizon will further their partnership by adding free Google Stadia.

On January 29, new customers of Verizon Fios Gigabit will be able to claim a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition ($129 value). The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller (in white), 3 months of Stadia Pro service, and a Chromecast Ultra. It’s basically the replacement of the Stadia Founder’s Edition.

For those unfamiliar, Google Stadia is Google’s game streaming service that lets you play games over the internet on computers, TVs, and select phones. It’s a brilliant concept because Stadia is capable of playing high-end games without the need for a high-end computer or gaming console. As a Pro subscriber, you get access to free games, 5.1 surround sound, and gameplay at up-to 4K/60fps.

Stadia has not been without issues, though, and is still a shell of the service Google told us to expect down the line. The game selection is incredibly limited and numerous features are still missing. Both of those areas should improve over time, we just hope it’s sooner than later.

To be eligible for the free Google Stadia, you’ll need to sign-up for a Fios Gigabit package that starts at $79.99.

// Verizon