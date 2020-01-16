Stadia has gone ahead and announced what new features are coming to the cloud gaming platform during Q1 of 2020. Having launched only this past November, they also went over what they’ve already introduced, which includes adding more games (including titles for Stadia Pro), buying Typhoon Studios to help develop more titles, pushed an update to Chromecast devices to support Stadia streaming, as well as pushing out Stream Connect for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

I don’t know how to say this without sounding like a hater, but those additions align with a service that sounds more like a beta than a fully baked gaming platform. Adding games to your gaming platform is something people paying for the service have to applaud and appreciate? Eh.

Anyway, Stadia has now gone over what gamers can look forward to in Q1. Highlights include support for 4K gaming on the web, more Assistant functionality, more Android phone support, plus wireless gameplay with the Stadia controller when playing via the web.

Here’s the major takeaway from Stadia’s post.

Gamers can expect more features coming to Stadia in Q1 and beyond. A key benefit of our platform is that we can add these features without any updates or downloads, and we’re starting to roll out the following over the next three months: Support for 4k gaming on the Web

Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web

Support additional Android Phones

Wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia controller There is a lot more in store for this year. In the meantime, we hope gamers are gearing up for some great new games and experiences. Toward the end of this month, we will share more about the games coming to Stadia Pro in February.

Stadia players, get pumped for Q1, I guess.

