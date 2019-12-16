Stadia Gifting Founder’s Edition Buyers an Extra Buddy Pass

Have a friend that purchased the Founder’s Edition of Stadia and they didn’t give you the buddy pass? That was rude of them. Or maybe you bought a Founder’s Edition for yourself and have more than a single friend who would be interested in Stadia? Well, good news from Google this week, as they announced that anyone who purchased a Founder’s Edition of Stadia will get an extra buddy pass for gifting.
Before this, buyers of that edition would receive just a single buddy pass to share, allowing that gifted person to access Stadia as if they were a premium member for 3 months. Now you can have two buddies on the service!
This is a great little holiday surprise I’m sure, but I can’t help but wonder if Stadia is doing this because initial user numbers are low. Giving the service away for a few months is the easiest way to get new people playing and potentially signed up for the cloud-based gaming future Google is marketing. We shall see.
Regardless, go make someone’s day and give them the gift of Stadia.
In the spirit of the holidays, we have an early surprise gift for Stadia Founders: an extra Buddy Pass. Give it to a friend, a family member… anybody you know who loves games. pic.twitter.com/cn7muBPgfS
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 16, 2019
