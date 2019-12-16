Stadia Gifting Founder’s Edition Buyers an Extra Buddy Pass

Have a friend that purchased the Founder’s Edition of Stadia and they didn’t give you the buddy pass? That was rude of them. Or maybe you bought a Founder’s Edition for yourself and have more than a single friend who would be interested in Stadia? Well, good news from Google this week, as they announced that anyone who purchased a Founder’s Edition of Stadia will get an extra buddy pass for gifting.

Before this, buyers of that edition would receive just a single buddy pass to share, allowing that gifted person to access Stadia as if they were a premium member for 3 months. Now you can have two buddies on the service!

This is a great little holiday surprise I’m sure, but I can’t help but wonder if Stadia is doing this because initial user numbers are low. Giving the service away for a few months is the easiest way to get new people playing and potentially signed up for the cloud-based gaming future Google is marketing. We shall see.

Regardless, go make someone’s day and give them the gift of Stadia.