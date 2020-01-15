Best Buy has Your Pixel 4 Deal of the Day

Best Buy is hosting a number of deals today, but the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discount are a couple of the best. If you are a Verizon customer, you can grab either of Google’s newest Pixel phones for $400 off.

As far as I can tell, this deal is for Verizon customers looking to upgrade or add lines, so that should mean just about anyone. The only catch here is that you’ll need to buy on a 24 month payment plan, which is nothing new.

The Pixel 4 is $400 off, dropping the monthly payment to $16.67/mo on the 64GB model and $20.84/mo for 128GB. The Pixel 4 XL is $399-$400 off with a monthly payment of $20.84 for 64GB and $25/mo with 128GB.

Should you lock in for two years to Verizon on a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL? We’ve written about this topic on a number of occasions now. I’m not sure I’d recommend the regular Pixel 4 to anyone because of its battery life woes, but the Pixel 4 XL is a really solid phone. It’s the phone that Tim and I are still using today because we love the software, trust the camera, like the design of the phone, and know we’ll get regular updates. I’m not sure it’s the best phone on the market, but it fits what I need.

It’s OK to like the Pixel 4.

