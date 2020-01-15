LG’s $199 Wireless Earbuds Now Available in US

LG has its very own set of wireless earbuds available for purchase in the US this week, priced at a relatively high $199.

With the full name being LG TONE Free HBS-FL7 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, the company also notes that the buds come with a UVnano Charging Case and Meridian Audio. The UVnano case is supposed to help limit bacteria on the buds, and obviously, Meridian Audio is supposed to let you know these buds sound good.

For features, each buds comes with 55mAh battery, (LG says 6 hours of playback, 21 with charging case), dual microphones, noise reduction and echo cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, Find My Earbud software, automatic ear detection, as well as IPX4 water/sweat resistance.

If you’re interested in LG’s take on wireless earbuds, you can buy them directly from LG by following the link below.

Purchase Links