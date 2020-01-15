Anker and Aukey have posted up their Amazon deals for the week and there’s some good stuff in there.
Highlights include Anker’s power banks with Power Delivery (these deals start tomorrow), SoundCore Bluetooth speaker, wireless charging pad with 7.5W output, as well as a combo package of a RoboVac 11S Max + Smart Bulb for $190.
Aukey has wireless earbuds for $30, chargers for as low as $6, WiFi smart sockets for $26, plus a 30,000mAh power bank with Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery.
Here are all of the links and codes you’ll need.
Anker
Deals Already Live
- PowerPort Cube – $17 (Click Coupon)
- RoboVac 11S MAX, Smart Bulb Combo – $190 (code: EUFYBULBT)
- SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker – $17 (Instant Discount)
- Roav SmartCharge Bluetooth for Car – $13 (Instant Discount)
- PowerWave Pad 7.5W Wireless Charger – $12 (code: AKA25511)
Deals Live on Jan. 16
- PowerPort PD 2 Charger – $17 (code: ANKERPD18)
- PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Power Bank – $45 (code: ANKERPD18)
- PowerCore Slim 10000 PD Power Bank – $31 (code: ANKERPD18)
Aukey
- 4-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Socket With Alexa – $26 (code: GK28ST2L)
- Wi-Fi Dual Outlets Smart Socket With Alexa – $12 (code: HEMXCVTU)
- Wireless Earbuds w/ Touch Control & IPX5 – $30 (code: R4SACBOI)
- 24W/4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger – $6 (Click Coupon)
- 39W Dual Port Car Charger w/ 27W PD, 12W USB – $12 (Click Coupon)
- USB C Dual Port Car Charger, 36W PD 3.0 – $15 (code: TFDTBWKW)
- 27W Power Delivery Charger – $11 (code: OCO2VGAB)
- 40W 4-Port USB Charger – $10 (code: OCO2VGAB)
- 10-Port USB Power Hub – $24 (code: WQWVLOB7)
- Power Strip w/ 5 Outlets, 2 USB Ports – $12 (code: I7HGIZGS)
- 30000mAh Power Bank w/ 30W PD, QC 3.0 – $50 (Click Coupon)
Have at it!
Collapse Show Comments