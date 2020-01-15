Anker and Aukey have posted up their Amazon deals for the week and there’s some good stuff in there.

Highlights include Anker’s power banks with Power Delivery (these deals start tomorrow), SoundCore Bluetooth speaker, wireless charging pad with 7.5W output, as well as a combo package of a RoboVac 11S Max + Smart Bulb for $190.

Aukey has wireless earbuds for $30, chargers for as low as $6, WiFi smart sockets for $26, plus a 30,000mAh power bank with Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery.

Here are all of the links and codes you’ll need.

Anker

Deals Already Live

Deals Live on Jan. 16

Aukey

Have at it!