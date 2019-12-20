GIVEAWAY: Win a OnePlus 7T From Droid Life!

With the holidays here and the fact that we’ve reached 10 years of covering Android and hanging out with all of you every single day, let’s give away more stuff! We have a OnePlus 7T (read our review!) up for grabs, with the winner able to choose whichever color they want.

If you aren’t familiar with the OnePlus 7T, you haven’t been doing yourself any favors. This is OnePlus’ $599 smartphone, packed with good specs and great software. It features a 6.55″ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.0 storage, 3800mAh battery, in-display fingerprint reader, USB-C port, stereo speakers, and a triple camera system. It’s an affordable, beastly phone.

This giveaway will be ran through a Gleam system, ensuring that anyone who wants to win has an honest chance at it. If you haven’t used Gleam before, there are various ways to gain entries into the giveaway. You can send out a tweet, like us on Twitter, check out our Instagram, or even join our Discord server. You can choose to do just one action or all of them, it’s up to you. The most important part is providing us with accurate contact info so we can successfully contact whoever wins.

Best of luck to those who enter!

Giveaway

Prize

1 OnePlus 7T in color of winner’s choosing.

Winner

We’ll select our winner at random next Monday (Dec. 23) at 10AM Pacific.

How to Enter

DL OnePlus 7T Giveaway

