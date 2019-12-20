Achievements are Live on Stadia

Achievements are now live on Stadia, so long as you’re playing via a Chromecast Ultra or on the web. If you’re playing on mobile, they’re not quite ready.

Achievements are one of those features we thought should have launched on day one for Stadia, but this hasn’t been too long of a wait. Important to note, if you did unlock an achievement while they’ve been unavailable, Stadia has been tracking them in the background and you’ll get pop-up windows with all of your unlocked achievements the next time you boot up your game. I can confirm this when I played Borderlands 3 last night.

🏆Achievements for @GoogleStadia are now live on Chromecast and web. Great work by the team to crank this out so quickly! Full details at https://t.co/0KJzSOSEhF. Anyone gotten 29/29 on GYLT yet? pic.twitter.com/8WSQo0ztvd — Justin Uberti (@juberti) December 20, 2019

