Motorola Pushes Back Razr Pre-Order and Launch Because Everyone Wants One

Motorola’s original goal with their new foldable Razr was to put it up for pre-order the day after Christmas, then ship it to your anxious hands in early January. That’s now changed some, so do what you can to save that X-mas cash coming your way a little longer.

In a statement provided by the company today, Motorola says that because of “unparalleled excitement” and demand that has “quickly outgrown supply predictions,” they have to push the pre-order period and launch timing back. They are suggesting this isn’t a significant shift, though, and that it may not be much of a delay at all.

Here’s the full statement:

Since its announcement in November, the new motorola razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions. Motorola has decided to adjust razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to razr at launch. We do not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline.

Who knew that $1,500 throwback to the good ol’ days would have created such interest. OK, that’s silly to say – of course a foldable Razr was going to get people zooming.

We’ll let you know once we know the new pre-order and launch dates.