Pixel 3a XL at $120 Off Won’t be Around Much Longer

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are without a doubt two of our favorite phones of 2019. The price, the features, and that camera all combine for a heck of a value package. So when you can grab one for $120 off, well, we kind of think you might want to consider if in the market for a phone and have a limited budget.

Both phones dropped by $120 over the weekend, but most of those deals have ended except for a couple from a select few retailers. Amazon and B&H Photo still have the Pixel 3a XL at $120 off in all three colors (black, white, and purple). At $120 off, the Pixel 3a XL would cost you just $359.

Why would you want a Pixel 3a XL? Just read our review, man. Don’t have time for that? I’ll keep it short then. It’s plastic (which is awesome). The camera is excellent. You’ll get software updates first and for 3 years. Battery life is quite good. The display is solid. It’s an overall excellent phone for under $400.