AT&T Starts Validating Calls to Help Combat Robocalls

AT&T

AT&T is now validating calls on select Android phones to fight back against robocallers who spoof numbers. This new validation is a part of the AT&T Call Protect service and will be added at no cost.

Using the STIR/SHAKEN technology, AT&T is confirming that incoming calls are legitimate. STIR/SHAKEN is a technology developed by the wireless industry as a means to certify calls in response to spoofers who make incoming calls look like they are from legitimate sources, yet aren’t.

To start, AT&T will show numbers as a “Valid number” if they can verify it. Owners of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and LG V40 are the first to get this portion of Call Protect. Other devices will soon get access too.

ATT Robocalls

Again, validation comes at no cost, but you might need a software update on your phone in order to get it. AT&T also says that you can download the AT&T Call Protect app or turn the service on in your account settings if you want it right away.

// AT&T

