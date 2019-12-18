AT&T Starts Validating Calls to Help Combat Robocalls

AT&T is now validating calls on select Android phones to fight back against robocallers who spoof numbers. This new validation is a part of the AT&T Call Protect service and will be added at no cost.

Using the STIR/SHAKEN technology, AT&T is confirming that incoming calls are legitimate. STIR/SHAKEN is a technology developed by the wireless industry as a means to certify calls in response to spoofers who make incoming calls look like they are from legitimate sources, yet aren’t.

To start, AT&T will show numbers as a “Valid number” if they can verify it. Owners of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and LG V40 are the first to get this portion of Call Protect. Other devices will soon get access too.

Again, validation comes at no cost, but you might need a software update on your phone in order to get it. AT&T also says that you can download the AT&T Call Protect app or turn the service on in your account settings if you want it right away.

// AT&T