As a part of today’s wave of announcement for Google Health and Fitbit, Google has an updated feature comparison to share for Google Health Premium. The new list adds more features to both the free and paid sides.

We initially gave you a Google Health comparison when it first launched in May, but this is a significant enough update that we wanted to make sure everyone saw it. Now that things like Health Guardian are in the equation, you might want to consider paying to get the more robust set of Google Health features.

Google Health Premium: Which features aren’t free?

When Google Health first launched, the “Base” or free set of features that you get had 4 items listed. Those were activity tracking, sleep tracking, health tracking (like heart rate, HRV, breathing rate, SpO2, etc.) and health and wellness logging. On the flip side, the “Premium” or paid Google Health features list was 7 items long. Today, Google has essentially given each list more items and made them look like they have similar sets.

Below, you’ll see that they have 9 items listed on each side of the Google Health features list. While it’s not all necessarily new stuff, the addition of Health Guardian on there is. They’ve also pointed out that leaderboards and progress sharing are here, as are cycle and symptom tracking.

On the Premium side, Google has noted the “Personalized daily guidance” feature that is guidance based off your sleep, activity, and wellness metrics. They also point out metabolic coaching, actionable medical records, cycle-aware coaching, advanced Health Guardian features as being new.

As you can see there, the free or “Base” Google Health experience is still quite good. You do not need to pay for Google Health Premium to get a lot of health and fitness tracking. The reason you would pay is for access to the personal health coach, the additional insights from your sleep and fitness, the personal guidance, and the new Health Guardian features.

The big difference here is the base level of tracking vs. Google utilizing the power of its AI to take that base level of tracking and give you more information that may be helpful. Some of it, like the advanced Health Guardian features, could be life-saving.

Google Health Premium still costs $9.99 per month. Google will often give you a multi-month free trial with purchase of new devices, like the new Fitbit Edge. If you subscribe to Google AI Pro plan, you also get it for free.

Have you subscribed to Google Health Premium? If so, have you found it to be worth it?

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