The Google Fitbit Edge went official this morning as the next fitness tracker to be paired with Google Health. This new device fits somewhere between the screen-free Fitbit Air and the new Pixel Watch 5.

Google is pitching the new Fitbit Edge as a device that is super comfortable to wear all day, will give you glanceable information at all times, and will last for an entire week on a single charge. It’ll also track all of the advanced health metrics you would hope for.

From a hardware standpoint, the Fitbit Edge features an aluminum case in matte black, polished silver, satin pyrite, or champagne gold. It comes with an Active Band in the box, but Google has plenty of alternative bands that might better fit your workout types or should you want to dress it up. Some of the band options include the Performance Loop band, Magnet band, and a Metal Links band.

The device measures in at 39.22 x 25.56 x 11.58mm and weighs just 17.7g. It sports a 1.34-inch always-on AMOLED color display, with adjustable brightness. It has Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity to your phone (Android and iOS), GPS, 7 days of battery life (65mAh), a mechanical side button, 64MB of flash memory, and 5ATM / IP68 water and dust resistance ratings.

For health sensors, you’ll find red and infrared sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical sensors for use with the ECG app, PPG optical heart rate sensor, and a far field skin temperature sensor.

As a fitness tracking device, the Fitbit Edge lets you track more than 50 exercise modes from your wrist, with real-time guidance/coaching, pace targets, heart rate zones, and splits. It does have built-in GPS with improved tracking accuracy, letting you take it on outdoor runs and other workouts. It can also automatically recognize activity for up to 100 workout types.

As a health tracking device, Google says that Fitbit Edge has the following:

Health Guardian features : Quietly tracks important shifts in your health and wellness in the background — including blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends, and high/low heart rate alerts — to help you stay ahead of changes. With Google Health Premium, your Coach can help you translate shifts in patterns, give you personalized lifestyle and wellness guidance, adapt your fitness plan, give you context for conversations with your doctor.

: Quietly tracks important shifts in your health and wellness in the background — including blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends, and high/low heart rate alerts — to help you stay ahead of changes. With Google Health Premium, your Coach can help you translate shifts in patterns, give you personalized lifestyle and wellness guidance, adapt your fitness plan, give you context for conversations with your doctor. State-of-the-art sensing : Take heart rhythm assessments anytime using the on-wrist ECG app, while continuous optical heart rate monitoring tracks rest and recovery trends around the clock.

: Take heart rhythm assessments anytime using the on-wrist ECG app, while continuous optical heart rate monitoring tracks rest and recovery trends around the clock. Holistic overnight insights: The dedicated skin temperature sensor tracks nightly fluctuations, complementing sleep stage analysis and HRV metrics to deliver comprehensive recovery scoring each morning.

Since this is a Google Fitbit device, everything it tracks will be available through the Google Health app, which is on both Android and iOS. If the basic Google Health features aren’t enough for you (premium vs. free comparison), you do get 3 months of Google Health Premium if you buy a Fitbit Edge.

Finally, because this device has a screen and pairs with your phone, it can show you turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps, phone notifications for messages (with quick replies), and music controls.

The Fitbit Edge is up for pre-order today and arrives in stores on October 27. It costs $179.99, but Google is also selling a Stephen Curry Edition Fitbit Edge that costs $219.99.

PRE-ORDER GOOGLE FITBIT EDGE

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