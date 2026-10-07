Nothing may mostly be known for their budget smartphones that punch well above their weight, but they also happen to make really good headphones with unique styles. The Nothing Headphone (1) and Headphone (a) are their over-ear cans that are both excellent – they also both happen to be heavily discounted right now.

As a part of Amazon’s newest week of whatever deals, the Nothing Headphone (1) is a staggering $110 off, while the slightly cheaper Nothing Headphone (a) is $80 off.

We haven’t posted full reviews of either, but I have both and have worn them plenty. These are very, very good over-ear headphones. They come in premium materials, a unique squared-off design, and all of the features you need.

There’s really strong ANC, deep bass, super long battery life, and a set of physical controls that I love. There’s this really neat spinning button to control volume and very clicky buttons to control everything else. They also happen to be quite comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

At full price ($299 and $199), I could see being hesitant to invest in a pair, but you can have them now for $189 or $129.

All colors are discounted too, so that means either Black or White in Headphone (1), as well as Black, White, Yellow, or Pink in Headphone (a).

This is an easy recommendation.

AMAZON LINKS:

Nothing Headphone (1) | Nothing Headphone (a)

NOTE: I suck at math – the discount is $110 off. Updated post.