There isn’t much we don’t know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra from Samsung. Thanks to countless renders leaking and the official reveal date set at July 22, we’re really just counting the days until we can see the device in person and start the review process.

That said, we still love a good story. Samsung cranked up the teases this week following their Unpacked confirmation. They gave us a first half-look at one of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldables as a collaboration with the new Spider-Man movie.

In a Tweet, Samsung’s Mobile US account said, “The drop of the summer is almost within reach,” and it shows Spider-Man’s arm shooting a web that is attached to a device. That device, is certainly one of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices. A part of the Tweet mentions #GalaxyUnpacked and then tells you to reserve (you can reserve here).

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 is it? Well, we know that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is the typical shape we see from Samsung, has a triple rear camera, I’m going to guess that this is the new wider, Galaxy Z Fold 8. If you look at the cropped and zoomed image below, that looks like a dual camera setup, which is what the new wider shape has, at least according to all of the renders.

There isn’t much else to take from the image. This is all just some added fun as we approach Unpacked in a couple of weeks.

I’m actually pretty excited about the new wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. As long as Samsung doesn’t cut a bunch of corners with it, the idea of a wider foldable has always been intriguing. And then we get to see Samsung’s take before Apple comes in and steals the show with their own version.