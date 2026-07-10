We now count three separate online tipsters who claim Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the last Z Flip foldable we see from Samsung. Discontinuation of the line would actually come as a surprise, as it’s one of the foldables we see out in the wild quite often.

No reasoning for the line’s discontinuation is provided by the tipsters, but we suspect overall sales figures would be the determining factor here. Samsung’s internal figures possibly point to Galaxy Z Flip being the weak link, with the company willing to bet that buyers could be persuaded to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold line if they wanted to keep the foldable experience.

Historically, Galaxy Z Flip orders were ahead of Z Fold, but pricing and the clamshell (and overall smaller) form factor played a large role in that. Last year, Samsung introduced its slimmest Z Fold to date. That updated design saw a lot of orders, while the Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t seen many hardware changes besides improved hinge design and larger cover displays. One source stated that there simply isn’t enough room for more innovation, which could be true.

We can debate back and forth until the cows come home, but rest assured that if given the opportunity to get a comment from the company at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event, I will shoot my shot.

Will you be disappointed if this is the last Galaxy Z Flip we see?

// @UniverseIce