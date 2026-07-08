Building on the Remix feature for photos in your Google Photos app, Google is introducing Video Remix today.

This new Google Photos Video Remix feature utilizes Gemini Omni to let you take videos and make them stylized videos from a set of templates. You’ll find it in the “Create” tab at the bottom of your app.

Some of the templates will let you add cinematic lighting, swap out the background, or choose “artistic treatments,” like watercolor, sketchbook, or oil painting effects.

To get started with Video Remix, you’ll need to be a Google AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra subscriber in the US. Other supported countries include Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, and Turkey.

// Google