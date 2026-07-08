The development team for Android announced an upgrade to Android Bench this week, its benchmark designed specifically for Android developers.

The team says that it has adopted the Harbor framework, which creates sandbox environments to test and evaluate agents. This upgraded evaluation methodology, “makes it easier for anyone to run the benchmark, evaluate their preferred set-up, or share results—providing even greater transparency.”

8 new models have also been added to the leaderboard, including Claude Fable 5, Sonnet 5, and GLM 5.2. These additions will provide developers with the latest performance stats in how they handle Android development challenges.

Android Bench is also being opened to the global developer community, allowing anyone to submit their own custom Android dev tasks and share benchmark evaluations. Submissions will be reviewed by the team before being added to the benchmark.

// Android Developers