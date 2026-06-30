Samsung, in an attempt to build more hype for its upcoming lineup of foldable devices, has taken drastic measures and wiped its entire Instagram feed. To be honest, I couldn’t tell you how many photos/reels the brand had posted, but alas, it’s all gone.

In a post sent out to media, Samsung says that, “This approach reflects a broader shift in how Samsung is telling the story this year. Instead of focusing on features or specifications from the outset, the campaign leans into storytelling inspired by familiar cultural touchpoints, inviting the audience to participate in the mystery and have fun decoding the clues together.”

Specifically, with its feeds now wiped, Samsung will begin posting teasers that users can speculate with. However, there will be “recurring shapes and patterns,” allowing any true detectives (or anyone who reads an Android blog) to piece together what is coming.

The funny part is, thanks to countless leaks we have already seen, anyone who cares enough knows exactly what is coming. Next month, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It really doesn’t need to be a mystery, but I appreciate Samsung’s desire to try something fresh.

Keep an eye on @SamsungMobile and @SamsungMobileUSA for the teasers.