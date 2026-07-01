A fresh Android 17 update just arrived on your Google Pixel phone as Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6. This latest update continues to bring us closer to a stable build that really isn’t expected until September. Does Google have some other plans for QPR1? I say that because we only got Beta 5 a week ago.

The update will be available today as build CP31.260618.005 for the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10a. This update brings the QPR1 beta to Platform Stability as we get close to a public release.

Release date July 1, 2026 Builds CP31.260618.005 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-06-05 Google Play services 26.20.31

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

As for Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 bug fixes, they are as follows:

Users were unable to select multiple spell checker languages. ( Issue #147312111 )

) Pressing the device volume buttons within the Clock app failed to trigger the expected user interface actions. ( Issue #527400457 , Issue #527395501 , Issue #524895625 )

, , ) Rapidly swiping through the media carousel caused visual glitches in the Quick Settings layout and settings icon by improving animation and layout state handling during rapid transitions. ( Issue #514947195 )

) An issue in WindowManagerGlobal that resulted in app crashes. ( Issue #516639947 )

) Enabling the Wi-Fi hotspot displayed a generic default SSID instead of the user’s saved custom name. (Issue #485168823)

We’ll let you know if new features are included.

// Google