A fresh Android 17 update just arrived on your Google Pixel phone as Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6. This latest update continues to bring us closer to a stable build that really isn’t expected until September. Does Google have some other plans for QPR1? I say that because we only got Beta 5 a week ago.
The update will be available today as build CP31.260618.005 for the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10a. This update brings the QPR1 beta to Platform Stability as we get close to a public release.
|Release date
|July 1, 2026
|Builds
|CP31.260618.005
|Emulator support
|x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
|Security patch level
|2026-06-05
|Google Play services
|26.20.31
The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.
As for Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 bug fixes, they are as follows:
- Users were unable to select multiple spell checker languages. (Issue #147312111)
- Pressing the device volume buttons within the Clock app failed to trigger the expected user interface actions. (Issue #527400457, Issue #527395501, Issue #524895625)
- Rapidly swiping through the media carousel caused visual glitches in the Quick Settings layout and settings icon by improving animation and layout state handling during rapid transitions. (Issue #514947195)
- An issue in WindowManagerGlobal that resulted in app crashes. (Issue #516639947)
- Enabling the Wi-Fi hotspot displayed a generic default SSID instead of the user’s saved custom name. (Issue #485168823)
We’ll let you know if new features are included.