I have been running a TCL television, powered by Google TV, in my upstairs chill station for over two years now. Here’s my initial writeup from 2024. How many issues have I had with it? Zero. It gets software updates, the picture quality is good, it gets insanely bright when you need it to, and the best part is, they are discounted nicely for Prime Day.

TCL has a massive lineup of TVs. Whether you want them XXXL (up to 98-inches) or want them with high refresh rates for gaming, you can likely find one that suits your needs. The only thing TCL currently lacks in the lineup is an OLED panel, but we’ve been hearing that could soon change.

Anyway, if Prime Day is the time you’ve been waiting for to snag a new TV, check out what they offer. I’m no TV expert, but they carry my stamp of approval, thanks to the company’s early adoption of Google TV and competitive pricing.

Snagged anything this Prime Day? I got some new softball cleats that I’m pretty excited about.