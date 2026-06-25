The Android development team took to reddit this week to preview Android 17’s foldable gaming mode. Made specifically for foldables, the mode splits your display 50/50, with the gameplay up top and a full array of controls available on the bottom.

“We wanted to make this experience as seamless as possible for both players and game developers. Foldable gaming mode creates a virtual gamepad that emulates physical button presses at the system level. This means it’s designed to work with any game that supports physical controllers,” the team explained.

Supported Inputs D-pad

Left and Right Thumbsticks

A, B, X, Y action buttons

L1, L2, L3

R1, R2, R3

Start button

A lot of thought seems to have went into the customization of the layout, too. There are numerous configurations to choose from, with Google noting that not everyone holds a controller the same way. Themeing is also available for the controllers.

Once available to devices, foldable owners will simply need to open their device, open a supported title, and then enjoy the new mode.

We’re excited for this. It’s expected to release in the “coming months.”

// reddit