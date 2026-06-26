The Fitbit Air is getting a first post-launch update this week, according to a small group of users who were on the lucky end of a phased rollout. The update appears to be minor, but it does show that Google has committed to improving the device and its app in a hurry after a rocky launch of Google Health.

The update was first reported on reddit as build 67.20001.253.2. This arrives on top of the launch build of 20001.245.19.

What’s new in this first Fitbit Air update? No one knows. There isn’t a changelog and few people have received the update. There also isn’t a way to force the update and you’ll simply have to sit back and wait for it to show on your device.

The user who received the update posted the image below and said they had a “card at the top” of the app that told them an update was available. Upon tapping that card, they were shown a screen that said, “Update your Fitbit Air?”

READ: Fitbit Air Review

Again, there is no changelog here and the user simply tapped an “Accept” button to get the update going. They did mention that their device was on a charger when the notification/card showed.

As someone who has been trying to figure out a way to update since mid-day yesterday and has come up empty, do let me know if you figure out a way.

Official instructions on how to update a Google Fitbit Air are as follows:

Open the Google Health app with your tracker nearby At the top left, tap Connections and then select tracker Tap Update Note: This button only appears if an update is currently available for your device

Let us know if you get it. We’ll share a list of changes if Google provides one.