Pixel Screenshots was launched on Pixel devices as a way for users to process screenshots and collect information from them using on-device AI. It was quick, it was painless. A recent change to the service is implementing the ability for Pixel Screenshots to now upload those same screenshots and process them, securely, in the cloud.

Live in version 1.26.134.11 of the app under the settings menu, it now reads “Search your screenshots with AI” versus what it used to say which was, “Search your screenshots with on-device AI.” The description now also reads, “Data used by Screenshots is protected in a secure, isolated environment on your device or in the cloud.”

Google says that this move is made to get users more from their screenshots, but doesn’t provide a single specific.

For those curious, Pixel Screenshots still continues to work while offline, meaning the on-device AI still works just fine and hasn’t been removed.

Google Play Link: Pixel Screenshots

// 9to5Google