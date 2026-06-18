Pixel owners, you have had Android 17 officially available on your devices since Tuesday. How’s it going so far?

Beta testing for Android 17 has been happening for months now. If you didn’t partake in any of that, and you’re getting your first taste of the latest Android build this week, it might feel like a pretty significant update for you.

We have gone over the changes many times, but users should be excited to play with all of the bubbles and new foldable gaming mode, as well as all of the features included in the Pixel Feature Drop that was timed perfectly with this release.

How’s your battery life going? Is there a new feature you’re loving most? Is anything worse?

Let us know!