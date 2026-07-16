Google Health is being pushed a new update, labeled as version 5.04. It feels like only recently that we got version 5.03, but apparently Google and the Health team are working hard lately.

Inside, the team has brought custom foods, allowing you to create, edit, and delete custom foods for more “personalized and easier logging.” Additionally, quick logging of calories and macro estimates have been included. An issue involving macro percentages has also been addressed in the update.

Another change is for naps. Your naps will now count towards your total sleep duration, which seems valid for those of us who appreciate a good nap.

Here’s everything new in the update, as listed by Google.

Nutrition Updates Introducing custom foods : You can now create, edit, and delete custom foods for more personalized and easier logging. You can also search for created custom foods and log them again.

: You can now create, edit, and delete custom foods for more personalized and easier logging. You can also search for created custom foods and log them again. Quick logging calories and macro estimates : You can now log an entry by just adding calories and macronutrients without having to search for or add a specific food name.

: You can now log an entry by just adding calories and macronutrients without having to search for or add a specific food name. Macronutrient %s fixes: We’ve fixed an issue where the macronutrient calculation as a percentage of total calories was incorrect for some users. Sleep Updates Naps included on Today: Building on our recent improvements to naps tracking, your naps will now count toward your total sleep duration shown in the tiles on the Today tab. Fitness and Activity Updates Fixed truncated HR charts and maps in exercise summaries: We’ve fixed an issue where some users would occasionally see incomplete heart rate charts and maps that did not represent the full duration of the exercise. Cycle Health Updates Easier trend views:You can now view your cycle history grouped chronologically by year, making it easier to navigate your long-term data and see trends. Friends and Leaderboards Updates Inviting friends: We’ve fixed an issue where some iOS users were not able to successfully initiate new friend requests.

// Google