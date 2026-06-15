It’s been more than five years since we asked you this question: If your current phone didn’t exist, what phone would you have?

A lot of cool phones have launched since then. There are a ton of great foldables, non-foldables, and basically everything in between. Maybe it would even make you consider importing one of those sweet phones from China with all of the bells and whistles?

It’s a fun hypothetical. Currently, I am using the Pixel 10 Pro along with a Pixel Watch 4. If the Pixel 10 Pro didn’t exist, I’d opt for a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 7. In fact, since I’m back on Android for the time being, maybe I charge and fire up the Z Fold 7 to prepare for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch?

So, what’s it gonna be?