The latest in Nothing products is now available in the US. The Nothing Ear (3a), an affordable pair of earbuds in the classic Nothing style, has launched at $99 in 4 colors.

The Nothing Ear (3a) are a stem-style wireless earbud, with a charging case and 4 color options of White, Black, Yellow, and Pink. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 12mm dynamic driver, bring LDAC high-res wireless certification, and support spacial audio and custom EQ settings.

These buds are rated at up to 10 hours of use with ANC off or 6 hours with it on. Thanks to the case, you can reach a total of 42 hours of use. The case charges via USB-C.

As for other features, you are looking at Bluetooth 6.0, 15M connection range, dual connection support, app connectivity on both iOS and Android (Google Fast Pair), IP54 water resistance, low-lag\low latency connections, and gesture controls with pinching. Nothing includes ear tips in sizes XS, S, M, and L.

I have a pair in house for testing and my first few listens are very positive. The vocals in songs like Future’s “Trench Court” hold up and separate surprisingly well with its constant vibrating bass, while there’s a clarity and crispness to Kid Cudi’s “REAL ONES NEVER DIE” that let you feel the emotion. They do fall a little flat with deeper bass drops on something like Joji’s “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” although at $99, maybe that’s fine?

So far, though, a really solid set of $99 earbuds from Nothing. They look pretty sweet too.

Shop Nothing Ear (3a)