Google’s current best phones, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, are both heavily discounted once again. You can find the Pixel 10 Pro for $200 off and the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $250 off.

At those prices, you are looking at starting points of $799 for the smaller Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) and $949 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB). While not the biggest discounts we have ever seen, these are the regular price drops that Google and its retail partners rollout each month. Of course, select customers are getting $400 off deals this week, plus we’ve seen price drops as high as $300 off, but this $200-$250 promo happens often.

You’ll find all colors and all storage variants at these fresh discounts, so if you had your eye on Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, or Porcelain, you will get a low price. Even the 1TB Pixel 10 Pro XL model in Obsidian is $250 off.

Need reviews to know why these are the best Android phones around? Read our Pixel 10 Pro review here.

Amazon Deal Link