We told you a couple of months ago that you should only buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL if it was $300 off and we mostly stand by that. Google and its retail partners often drop the price of its best phones by $200 or $250 and that’s super tempting, but the $300 off mark is much more rare and the play. This week, that $300 off price returned and you should probably jump on it.

$300 OFF PIXEL 10 PRO XL DEAL: The current best Pixel 10 Pro XL deal sees the 256GB model drop from $1,199 down to just $899. There aren’t many deals as good as this in the Android space. Samsung is typically doing trade-in promos to get its phones into the affordable range, but this is a cash discount on Google’s best available phone.

Currently, you get save $300 off on the Pixel 10 Pro XL in either Moonstone (the best color) or Obsidian. The Jade and Porcelain models are $250 off.

Want the smaller Pixel 10 Pro instead? I have great news there too. The Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB or 256GB is $250 off, which would be the best price ever for it. We haven’t seen prices like this since the holiday shopping season. With that discount, the Pixel 10 Pro starting price is just $749 for Porcelain or Obsidian.