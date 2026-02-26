Samsung Quickly Smacking $700 Off Galaxy S26+

With the dust settled from yesterday’s Unpacked event, we’re still looking for the best Galaxy S26 deals to be had. We know about the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the smaller Galaxy S26, but what about the Galaxy S26+? The same situation basically applies for this phone, and yes, you’ll need a trade-in to save the most.

$700 OFF GALAXY S26+: As is the case with all of Samsung’s top Galaxy S26 deals, telling them you have a semi-new phone to trade is going to get you that big instant discount. For the Galaxy S26+, the top discount is $700 off, which would bring your starting price to just $399.

How do you get $700 off? Samsung would love for you to give up your Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra. Look, I wouldn’t give up last year’s Ultra for this year’s Plus, so don’t do that. But giving up last year’s Plus could be worth it. Definitely ditch that S25 Edge.

We also have a number of phones at $600 off, like the Fold 6, S25, S24 Ultra, and S24+. From there, you get into the $500 and $400 off range, which you can see at Samsung’s site here.

As a reminder, when you trade-in a phone to Samsung, they give you the value of that phone as a discount today. If you have a $700 phone to trade, they give you a $700 discount right now. That means you only pay $399 today for the Galaxy S26+. Once your new phone arrives, then they ask you to send in your trade-in to confirm you were telling the truth.

For now, that is Samsung’s best offer. I’m not sure why they aren’t giving you free double storage like they have in the past. Something feels off about this launch. It’s as if Samsung is purposely holding back to test the waters on how big their launch promos need to be. Look, Samsung, just keep going big. You are making plenty of money.

PRE-ORDER SAMSUNG GALAXY S26+