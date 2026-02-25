Samsung Quickly Slaps $500 Off Galaxy S26

The best Galaxy S26 deal is a quick $500 off from Samsung, thanks to a wide range of trade-in devices worth that much.

Buying a Galaxy S26 phone on launch day (or within the first week) often leads to the best price because that’s when Samsung will give you the most in a trade-in for your old device. With the launch of the Galaxy S26 series today, that’s most certainly the case, especially with the regular Galaxy S26.

As the smallest of the Galaxy S26 devices, this phone always tempts me because it’s such a one-handed device that borders on being “small” and has also slowly been given equal specs to the Plus model. Gone are the days where you bought the smallest Galaxy S and Samsung left you with less RAM, for example. We now have 12GB RAM and a minimum 256GB storage, decent sized 4300mAh battery, 120Hz display, and everything else from the Plus model.

EASY $500 OFF GALAXY S26: The Galaxy S26 now starts at $899 because Samsung has ditched 128GB storage and is only giving you options of 256GB or 512GB. Thanks to the trade-ins I mentioned earlier, you can easily swipe $500 off and drop that price to $399. And again, that’s an instant trade-in discount that comes off the price you pay today.

Samsung will give you $500 off if you give them phones like a Galaxy Z Fold 6, S25 Edge, S25, S24 Ultra, or Fold 5. The list of $400 off devices is practically as long, with the S24+, S24, and Flip 6 all worth that price. If you still aren’t finding your device, then there is a good chance you’ll at least get $300 off. Devices as old as the Galaxy S23 are worth that much. You should check your trade-in discount here.

Recapping, you are simply telling Samsung what your old phone is and then getting up to $500 off instantly. I’d probably take a Galaxy S26 for $399.

PRE-ORDER SAMSUNG GALAXY S26