Google Introduces Nano Banana 2

For fans of AI image generation and editing, I keep hearing that Google’s Nano Banana is what everyone loves to use. As someone who find nothing entertaining or useful from AI image generation, I can’t say that I’ve used it more than a handful of times. I did use it to make that awful logo at the top of this post, so there’s that.

Anyways, I mention Nano Banana because Google is releasing Nano Banana 2 (Gemini 3.1 Flash Image) today. This is Google’s latest are image model that is “lightning-fast” and can bring “advanced world knowledge, quality and reasoning” to your AI image situations.

The biggest thing you need to know is that Nano Banana 2 brings some of the Pro features from Nano Banana Pro to a wider audience. Things like improved subject consistency, precise instruction following, full control of aspect ratios (and resolutions up to 4K), and visual fidelity upgrades are a part of this release.

Nano Banana 2 is rolling out today to the Gemini app, Search, AI Studio, Google Cloud, Flow, and in Ads.

// Google