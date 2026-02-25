Arc Pulse Brings Its Crazy Case to the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Arc Pulse, the ultra-expensive two-piece case option that gained fame as a luxury item for iPhones, has introduced its new case for the Galaxy S26 Ultra today. Like previous models, this thing is indeed a pricey little guy, but there are also several options and metals to choose from depending on your budget.

This Arc Pulse Galaxy S26 Ultra unit comes in Matte Black, Silver, Graphite, and Gold finishes, all of which are made of aerospace-grade aluminum. Prices start at $69.99 for Matte Black and go all of the way up to $129.99 for that Gold model.

Like with previous versions, this is a two-piece case that fits around the top and bottom of the device. It should protect from corner drops and also lift your device off of surfaces when laid down. The benefit of this style of case is that it lets you still mostly get the feel for the phone’s true hardware, while giving you some luxurious protection on top. I’ve pocket-dropped several phones with an Arc Pulse on and the phones have survived each time.

Is Arc Pulse for everyone? No, absolutely not. These things are incredibly expensive. Do they still make a quality case option for those who aren’t into a regular case that hides your phone’s beautiful design? Yes, indeed. We keep talking about Arc Pulse because they keep making their case thingy for both the Pro models of Google’s Pixel series and the Galaxy S Ultra from Samsung. I really enjoy these cases and have bought several for personal use.

Pre-orders are live now and the shipment date is set for May 4.

Pre-order Arc Pulse for Galaxy S26 Ultra